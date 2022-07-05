MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0027 (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $39.20 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

