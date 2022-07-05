Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 14,426 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $604,000. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.