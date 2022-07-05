Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Buys 8,211 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

