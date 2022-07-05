Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,600 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fluor news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.68.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

