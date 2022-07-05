Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 1,032 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WABC opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $63.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.27 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

