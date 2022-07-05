MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.93 and last traded at $69.00. Approximately 452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67.

Get MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,010,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.23% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.