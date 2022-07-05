M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&T Bank from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.31.

MTB opened at $159.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

