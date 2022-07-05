MTC Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MTC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 12.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

