Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $130.95

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.95, but opened at $124.67. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $124.30, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -29.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $7,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 238.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

