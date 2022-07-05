NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Shares of NC opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 703.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

