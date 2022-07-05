NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 70021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.39).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.43 million and a P/E ratio of 107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

