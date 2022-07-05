NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.00

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.35), with a volume of 70021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.80 ($0.39).
The firm has a market capitalization of £13.43 million and a P/E ratio of 107.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
NAHL Group Company Profile (LON:NAH)
Read More
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.