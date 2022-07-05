NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.04. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.