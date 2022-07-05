Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,414,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,286. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

