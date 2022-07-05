National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Purchases 22,672 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $7.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.07. 5,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.