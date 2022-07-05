Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 925,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 16.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at $86,832.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS remained flat at $$1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,851. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLS shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Nautilus from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

