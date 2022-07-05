Navcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1.08 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,836,750 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.