Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Up 22.7% in June

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,500 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 282,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.92. 306,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,173. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.18%.

NMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

