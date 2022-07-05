Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NVCN stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.76). Neovasc had a negative net margin of 1,192.20% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

