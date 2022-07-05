NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 6.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

