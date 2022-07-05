Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 33,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,963. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

