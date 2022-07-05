Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0206 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 33,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,963. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.34.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
