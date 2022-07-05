New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,030,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NRZ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 107,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,646,834. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

