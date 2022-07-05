Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.93.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $123,266.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,557 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $2,233,523 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after buying an additional 172,950 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after buying an additional 161,170 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 136,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

