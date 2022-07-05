NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 131,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 181,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 127,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,589. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

