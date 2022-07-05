NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

