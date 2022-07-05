NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 8.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 73,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,050,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

NEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.