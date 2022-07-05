NFT Alley 1-Day Volume Tops $65.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $9,051.43 and approximately $65.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00139484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00879820 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00088073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015618 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

