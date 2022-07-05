NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 3.4% This Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, NFTb has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $63,802.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00140734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00878394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015969 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

