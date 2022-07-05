Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 10500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

NHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target for the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

In related news, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,933,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 451,500 shares of company stock valued at $228,540.

About Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

