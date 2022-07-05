Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 97374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

