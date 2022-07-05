Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.91. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,249 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,254,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 1,314,644 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 763,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Niu Technologies by 828.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares during the last quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.

