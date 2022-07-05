Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.91. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,249 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series electric kick-scooters; NIU Aero and BQi series e-bikes; RQi and TQi series high-performance motorcycles; and YQi series hybrid motorcycles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.