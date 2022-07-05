Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NOMD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,517. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nomad Foods by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $35,815,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

