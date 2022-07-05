Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $11.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 102,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.59 million, a PE ratio of -232.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

