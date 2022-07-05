Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.31 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.89.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

