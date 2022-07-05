NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $28.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,119,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

