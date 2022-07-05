Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen salmon fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 48 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

