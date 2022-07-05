Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.67

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.67 and last traded at $83.24, with a volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVMI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.15.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.76 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Nova in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

