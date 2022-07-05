Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,893,738 shares.The stock last traded at $75.92 and had previously closed at $79.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $88.72. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

