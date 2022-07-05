Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 66,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,381. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

