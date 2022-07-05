NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $140.55

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.55 and last traded at $142.66, with a volume of 233174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a market cap of $361.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

