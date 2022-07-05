NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $141.53

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $141.53 and last traded at $141.89, with a volume of 3601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.09.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.96.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.