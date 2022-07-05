Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,301,157 shares of company stock worth $1,327,555,037. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.