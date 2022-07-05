Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,800 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OCUP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,668. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mina Sooch bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,920.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

