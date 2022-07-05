OptionRoom Price Reaches $0.0186 on Major Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $232,177.23 and $66,017.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.01033488 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00112772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00092445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016488 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

