Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

