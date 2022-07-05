Orcam Financial Group Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orcam Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,199. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.