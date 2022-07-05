Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Down to $15.75

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $14.99. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 15,410 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $906.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

