Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.61

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 4992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.30 million, a P/E ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLA. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,132,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,517 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 174,790 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

