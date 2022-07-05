Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.44, with a volume of 71556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.12. The firm has a market cap of C$852.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.11.
About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
