Ouster (NYSE:OUST) versus Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Head to Head Analysis

Berkshire Grey and Ouster are both small-cap computer and technology companies. We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Grey N/A -113.75% -47.09% Ouster -296.75% -44.00% -36.82%

This table compares Berkshire Grey and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Grey $50.85 million 7.14 -$153.38 million N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 8.58 -$93.98 million ($0.65) -2.55

Ouster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Risk and Volatility

Berkshire Grey has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Berkshire Grey and Ouster, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Grey 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Berkshire Grey currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 498.29%. Ouster has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 532.53%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Berkshire Grey.

Summary

Ouster beats Berkshire Grey on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Grey (Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc., an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders. It serves retail, ecommerce, grocery, package handling, and third-party logistics markets. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

