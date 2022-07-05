Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 786,200 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Outbrain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ OB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.14. 1,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

